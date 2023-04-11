Brazil soy, coffee farmers bolstered by fertilizer price falls

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil are benefiting from a drop in fertilizer import prices this year after sanctions against major producers Russia and Belarus in 2022 sparked fears of a global supply shortage.

According to analysts, Brazilian growers of staples like coffee and soybeans saw an increase in their purchasing power for inputs like urea and the NPK fertilizer mixture, containing nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium in different proportions.

Farmers in top grain state Mato Grosso, for example, needed the equivalent of 17.19 60-kilo bags of soybeans to buy one tonne of NPK fertilizers in the last week of March, according to prices compiled by Argus Media based in the Rondonopolis area.

Though this is 0.7 bag per tonne higher than at the end of February, it is sharply lower than the 27.44 bags per tonne seen a year ago, the data showed.

In the case of Brazil's Arabica coffee, higher international coffee prices and lower nitrogen fertilizer costs mean farmers would now need the equivalent of 1.8 bags of coffee to buy one tonne of urea, the lowest ratio in 8 years, according to data from agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest.

Agrinvest analyst Jeferson Souza said all domestic farmers are gaining from the drop in fertilizer prices, even as the price of commodities like soy, of which Brazil is the world's largest exporter, fell in recent days.

He said this means farmers are likely to increase applications.

Brazil's government wants to reduce the country's dependence on fertilizer imports.

That stance has already rekindled interest in a potash mining project in the Amazon, while a mine is being developed in southern Brazil.

State-run Petrobras may also resume large nitrogen fertilizer projects.

Fertilizers accounted for 49% of the cost of production for the 2022/23 soybean crop in Mato Grosso, but that will fall to 46% in the next season, Argus said, citing data from farmer-backed research institute Imea.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)

