Brazil soy area to grow at the slowest pace in more than 15 years, Itau BBA says

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean area will expand by 0.5%, the slowest pace of growth in more than 15 years, as farmers face high costs to convert pastureland into soy plantations, according to agribusiness specialists at investment bank Itau BBA on Tuesday.

Brazil's soy area grew by 3.8% to 40.7 million hectares (100.5 million acres) in 2021/22, according to government data. Itau BBA projected soybean output in the world's biggest soy supplier would reach 141 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 season, which will begin in the fourth quarter.

