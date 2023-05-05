Brazil solicitor general asks Supreme Court for proportional voting power in Eletrobras

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's solicitor general's office on Friday asked the country's Supreme Court to grant the government voting power in electric utility Eletrobras ELET3.SA proportional to its stake in the company.

Through a lawsuit of direct unconstitutionality, the government asked for the suspension of part of a law regarding the firm's privatization, which took place last year when the previous government diluted its then-controlling stake in the firm in a $6.9 billion share offering.

Brazil now owns about 43% of the common shares of Eletrobras, but the privatization law prohibits shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10%. These rules are only valid for shareholders who already owned such stakes before the privatization.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a longtime opponent of the privatization, also signed the lawsuit, the solicitor general's office said in a statement.

Eletrobras declined to comment. But earlier Friday, CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior reiterated that a potential reversal of the firm's privatization is "unlikely," adding that it was a perfect act from a legal point of view, which reduces the chances of a reversal.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

