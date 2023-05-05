News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil solicitor general asks Supreme Court for proportional voting power in Eletrobras

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 05, 2023 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's solicitor general's office on Friday asked the country's Supreme Court to grant the government voting power in electric utility Eletrobras ELET3.SA proportional to its stake in the company.

Through a lawsuit of direct unconstitutionality, the government asked for the suspension of part of a law regarding the firm's privatization, which took place last year when the previous government diluted its then-controlling stake in the firm in a $6.9 billion share offering.

Brazil now owns about 43% of the common shares of Eletrobras, but the privatization law prohibits shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10%. These rules are only valid for shareholders who already owned such stakes before the privatization.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a longtime opponent of the privatization, also signed the lawsuit, the solicitor general's office said in a statement.

Eletrobras declined to comment. But earlier Friday, CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior reiterated that a potential reversal of the firm's privatization is "unlikely," adding that it was a perfect act from a legal point of view, which reduces the chances of a reversal.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.