Brazil software firm Totvs makes competing offer for Linx

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company Totvs SA TOTS3.SA has proposed a stock-and-cash merger with rival Linx SA LINX3.SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Totvs said it is offering one Totvs share plus 6.20 reais per Linx share. The move by Totvs comes just days after payment processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O announced a $1.12 billion deal to acquire Linx.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

