Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.

