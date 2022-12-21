US Markets

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

December 21, 2022 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Pedro Fonseca and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.

"Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.

