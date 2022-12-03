Brazil soccer legend Pele in stable condition amid cancer battle, hospital says

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele remains in stable condition after being hospitalized earlier this week as he battles colon cancer, a new medical report released by Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said on Saturday.

Pele, 82, has also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed this week and his condition has not worsened in the last 24 hours, the medical staff added.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

He had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

"He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition," the medical staff said.

The latest medical note came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo earlier in the day reported that the soccer legend had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

The newspaper also said he had a general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, as previously reported by ESPN Brasil.

His manager, family members and the hospital have not confirmed that information.

On Thursday, Pele said in an Instagram post that he was at the hospital for a "monthly visit" and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he had received.

The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos forward posted a picture of his face projected on a building in Qatar, where the World Cup is being held, next to a message saying "Get well soon".

A sign with the same message was displayed by Brazilian fans at the Lusail Stadium on Friday ahead of the national team's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon.

He has also received messages of support on social media from soccer stars including French striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil's Vinicius Junior.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mike Harrison and Sandra Maler)

