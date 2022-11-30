US Markets

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

November 30, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simões for Reuters ->

By Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized as he battles cancer, his daughter said on social media on Wednesday, adding that there was "no surprise or emergency" involved.

Kely Nascimento's post to Instagram came after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac issues and his medical staff showed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes Editing by Brad Haynes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.