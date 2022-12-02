US Markets

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

December 02, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Pedro Fonseca for Reuters ->

Updates with more details from medical report, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday.

"The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

The 82-year old will remain hospitalized for the next few days to continue treatment, his medical staff added.

Pele was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to reevaluate his treatment for cancer after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

On Thursday, the former forward posted a photo on Instagram thanking his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.