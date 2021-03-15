US Markets
PFE

Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln vaccine doses -source

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc PFE.N to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Brad Haynes)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular