Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln vaccine doses -source

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer Inc PFE.N to purchase 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Brazilian officials have flagged their interest in a deal since President Jair Bolsonaro joined Pfizer executives on a video call last week, burying the hatchet after months of recriminations about stalled negotiations.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Brad Haynes)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.