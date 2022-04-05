US Markets

Brazil should keep inflation targets despite shocks, says central bank nominee

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Diogo Guillen, who was nominated to the board of Brazil's central bank, said on Tuesday that it seems appropriate to keep the government's current inflation targets despite recent price shocks, stressing that policymakers already forecast inflation close to target next year, on its relevant policy horizon.

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Diogo Guillen, who was nominated to the board of Brazil's central bank, said on Tuesday that it seems appropriate to keep the government's current inflation targets despite recent price shocks, stressing that policymakers already forecast inflation close to target next year, on its relevant policy horizon.

Guillen, tapped to be economic policy director for the central bank, was addressing the economic affairs committee in the Senate, which must confirm his nomination. Renato Gomes, set to oversee organization of the financial system as director, told senators he saw a need for prudential regulation of crypto assets.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular