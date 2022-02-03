Brazil shoe retailer Arezzo share offering raises $158 mln -source

By Tatiana Bautzer

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA ARZZ3.SA priced 10.13 million shares at 82.35 reais each on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The offering had a discount of only 0.7% relative to the closing share price of 82.99 on Thursday, due to good demand for the transaction, the source said.

The offering raised 834 million reais ($157.8 million), which the company plans to use for long-term investments, including new stores and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the pricing earlier on Thursday.

($1 = 5.2839 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.