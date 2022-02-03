Brazil shoe retailer Arezzo prices its follow-on share offering at 82.35 reais per share -report

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA ARZZ3.SA priced its shares at 82.35 reais each in a share offering, business newspaper Valor reported on Thursday.

With the offering, Arezzo raised 833 million reais ($157.65 million), at a 0.7% discount, Valor said. The company aims to use the money for long-term investments, including new stores and potential mergers and acquisitions.

($1 = 5.2839 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

