Brazil sheds over 1 million jobs in March, April as coronavirus hits - Economy Ministry

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil lost a net 763,232 jobs in the first four months of this year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, due to more than 1 million jobs lost in April and March as the coronavirus crisis spread.

Over 860,000 jobs were lost in April and more than 240,000 were shed in March, according to the figures, which were the first for the year to be released after publication had been halted because companies were having difficulties providing accurate and up-to-date information.

