Brazil shareholder resolution to seek damages from JBS founders wins approval

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A resolution compelling Brazilian food processor JBS SA JBSS3.SA to sue its own controlling stakeholders and certain former managers was approved by a shareholder vote, JBS parent company J&F Investimentos said in a statement, confirming what a source familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters.

The vote handed a big victory to its top minority shareholder, the country's national development bank, which has been trying to hold the company's founder, Wesley and Joesley Batista, accountable for a plunge in JBS' stock after they were accused of bribing multiple government officials.

But J&F emphasized that the resolution passed solely thanks to the support of BNDESPar, the investment arm of the development bank, which had proposed the resolution in the first place.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

