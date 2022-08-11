Brazil services sector up for 2nd straight month on transportation growth

US Markets

Services activity in Brazil rose for the second month in a row in June, coming in slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted mainly by the transportation sector, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose for the second month in a row in June, coming in slightly ahead of market expectations, boosted mainly by the transportation sector, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Services grew 0.7% in June from May, according to seasonally adjusted data, while economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5% increase.

When compared with the same month a year ago, services were up 6.3%, also above the forecasted 6.1% boost.

Regaining pace after the pandemic-related downturn, the services sector accounts for about 70% of all activity in Latin America's largest economy.

IBGE's research manager Luiz Almeida said that transportation was the main growth driver in June, rising 0.6% from the previous month and 9.8% on a yearly basis due to higher freight revenues.

Brazil's services activity is now 7.5% above the level of February 2020, prior the COVID-19 pandemic, though still 3.2% below its peak in November 2014, IBGE added in a report.

