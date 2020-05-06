US Markets

Brazil services PMI plunges to all-time low 27.4 in April - IHS Markit

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

May 6 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil collapsed to a record low in April, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis brought commerce across much of Latin America's largest economy to a standstill.

IHS Markit's Brazil services purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 27.4 and the composite PMI encompassing manufacturing activity tumbled to 26.5, both the lowest levels since the surveys were initiated 13 years ago.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion in activity, while a reading below signifies contraction.

The figures add weight to the growing conviction that Brazil will experience a deep and painful recession this year, with some economists and institutions predicting the worst economic crash in at least half a century.

"April's survey laid bare the sheer scale and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Brazil's private sector economy, with survey-record contractions in new business and activity signaled during the month." said Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

"Moreover, confidence about the future has understandably taken a considerable hit, with firms pessimistic overall about the coming year as fears mount over the longer-term damage to the economy from the pandemic," he said.

Not only did the headline indices tumble to their lowest levels ever, so too did many of the sub-indices, including business expectations and new business in the services sector, and composite new orders and future output expectations.

The lowest reading of any index or sub-index in April was the composite new export orders index's 15.2, IHS Markit said.

Employment fell to its lowest in almost four years, and is almost certain to fall further, economists say. Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Tuesday raised their unemployment forecast to 15% later in the second quarter.

