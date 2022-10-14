Brazil services activity up by more than expected in August

Adds details, context, economist comment

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil beat expectations and grew for the fourth month in a row in August, data provided by statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday, extending its recovery after a pandemic-related downturn.

Brazil's services sector rose 0.7% in August from the previous month, IBGE said, above expectations as economists had forecast a median rise of 0.2% percent in a Reuters poll.

It was the first time that service activity grew for four months in a row since last year, when IBGE reported a five-month growth between April and August, research manager Luiz Almeida said in a report.

Three of the five groups surveyed had a positive reading in the month, the agency said, adding that activity in the sector is now 10.5% above the level seen in February 2020, before the pandemic hit Latin America's largest economy.

Carlos Macedo, an economist at Warren Investimentos, said the positive data came on the back of higher government payments to the poorest through the Auxilio Brasil welfare program and a post-pandemic rebalancing of consumption habits, noting that travel activities have increased.

"The strength of the service sector and the job market will keep bothering the central bank in its strategy of holding interest rates unchanged until a potential drop in the second half of 2023," Macedo added.

On a yearly basis, services activity in Brazil rose 8.0%, IBGE added, while economists had projected a 6.9% increase from August 2021.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy, and the sector is now 0.9% below its peak in November 2014.

