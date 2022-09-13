US Markets

Brazil services activity up 1.1% in July, beats expectations

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose 1.1% in July from June, the country's statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, above the median 0.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

When compared with the same month a year ago, services activity in Latin America's largest economy was up 6.3%, also above the forecasted 5.8% boost.

After three consecutive months of growth, the services sector is 8.9% above level recorded in Feb. 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, said IBGE.

Three of the five activities surveyed by the agency posted a growth in July, led by the transports category, which rose 2.3%.

"This rebound in growth is quite significant and is linked to business-oriented services, such as information technology and cargo transportation," said the survey manager Rodrigo Lobo in a note.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

