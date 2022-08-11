Brazil services activity up 0.7% in June

US Markets

Services activity in Brazil rose 0.7% in June from May, the country's statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, above the median 0.5% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

When compared with the same month a year ago, services activity in Latin America's largest economy was up 6.3%, also above the forecasted 6.1% boost.

