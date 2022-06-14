US Markets

Brazil services activity up 0.2% in April, below expected

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Services activity in Brazil rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services activity also gained 9.4% from the same period a year earlier, the figures showed, while economists had expected it to rise 10.4%.

April was the second month in a row with growth in services after a contraction in February, despite decelerating from the surprisingly strong 1.7% growth seen in the previous month.

The sector remained above levels seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency added, as it now stands 7.2% above February 2020 figures.

