Brazil services activity up 0.2% in April

Services activity in Brazil rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services activity also gained 9.4% from the same period a year earlier, the figures showed, while economists had expected it to rise 10.4%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

