Brazil services activity rises 1.8% in September, more than expected

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose for a fourth consecutive month in September, figures showed on Thursday, more than analysts had expected and suggesting the economy rounded off the third quarter on a relatively strong note.

The sector expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.8% on the month, government statistics agency IBGE said, more than the median 1.1% rate of growth economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

Services-sector output in September was down 7.2% from a year ago, IBGE said, less than the 8.1% decline forecast in the Reuters poll.

Services account for around two-thirds of Brazilian economic activity. Industry and manufacturing have rebounded strongly from the crisis lows, but services have struggled more due to social distancing protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Services output was down 8.8% in the first nine months of the year, and down 6.0% over the 12 months through September, compared with the same periods a year before, IBGE said.

Activity is picking up from the historical trough in May, rising an accumulated 13.4% in the June-September period, IBGE said. But that is still not enough to offset the accumulated 19.8% decline from February to May.

The volume of services output is still 8.0% below the pre-pandemic levels from February, and 18.3% below the historical peak in November 2014, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Pravin Char)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.