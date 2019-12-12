Brazil services activity rises 0.8% in October - IBGE

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil grew by 0.8% in October from the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the second consecutive monthly increase and far stronger than the no-change economists had expected.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, activity in October jumped 2.4% compared with the same month last year, IBGE said, also more than the 1.4% median increase economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

