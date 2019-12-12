US Markets

Brazil services activity rises 0.8% in October - IBGE

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Services activity in Brazil grew by 0.8% in October from the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the second consecutive monthly increase and far stronger than the no-change economists had expected.

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil grew by 0.8% in October from the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, the second consecutive monthly increase and far stronger than the no-change economists had expected.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, activity in October jumped 2.4% compared with the same month last year, IBGE said, also more than the 1.4% median increase economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular