Brazil services activity grows 5% in June, first rise in five months

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

BRASILIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil rose in June, figures showed on Thursday, the first increase in five months as the sector slowly recovers from a record slump triggered by the social isolation measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 5.0% rise in service sector activity according to government statistics agency IBGE indicates the economy is pulling out of the crisis, but activity remains significantly below pre-crisis levels and the pace of recovery is slow.

Activity rose 5.0% in June from May, slightly more than the 4.4% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and was the second largest monthly rise since IBGE first compiled the index in 2011.

On an year-on-year basis, services sector activity fell 12.1% in June, IBGE said, less than the 14.2% fall forecast in a Reuters poll.

The figures mean that in the first six months of the year, services sector activity in Latin America's largest economy fell 8.3% from the same period in 2019, IBGE said.

All five sectors surveyed by IBGE showed increases in activity from the previous month. Transport and transport-related services rose 6.9%, and information and communications services rose 3.3%, IBGE said.

Despite the rise, the level of service sector activity in Brazil is still 14.5% lower than February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and 24% lower than the peak in November 2014.

