Brazil services activity grows 0.5% in July, says stats agency

Adds more details on data in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil grew slightly more than expected in July from the previous month, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday.

The service sector rose 0.5% in July on a monthly basis, IBGE said, compared with a market consensus of 0.4% in a Reuters poll.

This marked the third consecutive positive reading for the sector, totaling a 2.2% growth in the period. However, service activity in Latin America's largest economy still landed about 0.9% below the record high reported in November last year.

Three out of the five main groups surveyed grew in the month, with the transportation category bouncing back from a decline in June to grow 0.6% in July, driven by the growth in cargo transport as the country ships bumper crops.

"This greatly increases the demand for cargo transport, both for the flow of inputs, such as fertilizers and for the flow of agricultural production," said the survey manager, Rodrigo Lobo, in a statement.

On a yearly basis, services activity grew 3.5% in July, IBGE added, slightly below economists' estimate of a 3.6% advance.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.