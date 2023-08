BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil grew 4.1% in June from June 2022 , statistics agency IBGE said. Economists had forecast a median rise of +4.2% in a Reuters poll. Services activity rose 0.2% from May after seasonal adjustments. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)

