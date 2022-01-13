US Markets

Brazil services activity exceeds expectations and gains 2.4% in Nov

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's services activity returned to positive territory after two months in November with a much stronger than expected gain, official figures showed on Thursday, putting the sector above pre-pandemic levels despite high inflation.

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's services activity returned to positive territory after two months in November with a much stronger than expected gain, official figures showed on Thursday, putting the sector above pre-pandemic levels despite high inflation.

The services sector grew 2.4% in November from the previous month, seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed, handily surpassing the 0.2 rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Four of the five sub-sectors surveyed were up from October, led by a 5.4% rise in information and communication services.

Activity in the sector as a whole is now 4.5% above Feb. 2020 levels, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBGE said.

Services sector output in November rose 10% from the same month last year, more than the median forecast of a 6.5% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy. The sector was positively impacted by the reopening of the economy and an accelerating vaccination campaign, but is still 7.3% lower than its peak in November 2014.

Activity in the first 11 months of the year gained 10.9%, excluding seasonal adjustments, and in the 12 months through November grew by 9.5%, the highest level in a series started in December 2012, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular