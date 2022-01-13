Brazil services activity exceeds expectations and gains 2.4% in Nov

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's services activity returned to positive territory after two months in November with a much stronger than expected gain, official figures showed on Thursday, putting the sector above pre-pandemic levels despite high inflation.

The services sector grew 2.4% in November from the previous month, seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed, handily surpassing the 0.2 rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Four of the five sub-sectors surveyed were up from October, led by a 5.4% rise in information and communication services.

Activity in the sector as a whole is now 4.5% above Feb. 2020 levels, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBGE said.

Services sector output in November rose 10% from the same month last year, more than the median forecast of a 6.5% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy. The sector was positively impacted by the reopening of the economy and an accelerating vaccination campaign, but is still 7.3% lower than its peak in November 2014.

Activity in the first 11 months of the year gained 10.9%, excluding seasonal adjustments, and in the 12 months through November grew by 9.5%, the highest level in a series started in December 2012, IBGE said.

