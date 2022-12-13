Brazil services activity drops for first time in six months in October

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil dropped in October for the first time in six months, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, dragged down mainly by transportation services.

The negative result came as experts forecast the services sector, which accounts for about 70% of all activity in Latin America's largest economy, was heading for a slowdown due to tighter monetary policy and a global economic deceleration.

The latest data, research manager Rodrigo Lobo said, "serves as an alert for the sector as the pace of growth is already showing some wear and tear."

Brazil's services activity fell 0.6% in October from the previous month, according to IBGE, though still beat expectations of a 1.0% fall in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure represented the first drop since April after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led the sector to reach in September the highest level for a series started in 2011.

That also provided a "tougher comparison base" in October, IBGE noted.

Transportation services were the main drag with a 1.8% fall from September as land, water and air transportation all posted monthly drops.

On a yearly basis, services activity in Brazil rose 9.5%, roughly in line with economist projections of a 9.6% increase, keeping the overall index 10.5% above pre-pandemic levels.

