Brazil services activity disappoints with 0.2% drop in February

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil fell 0.2% in February from January, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, blunting growth expectations in the most important sector of the economy.

Economists had projected a 0.7% monthly increase for services activity, according to a Reuters poll.

This was the second straight month of losses, putting the sector 5.4% above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020 but 7% below its peak recorded in November 2014.

Services activity, which accounts for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy, gained 7.4% from February 2021, also below the 8.8% increase forecast in the poll.

According to IBGE researcher Rodrigo Lobo, the balance for the last six months shows an increase of just 0.1% in services activity, pointing to a "more stationary" sector after the strong recovery registered from the COVID-19 blow.

In February, two of the five activities surveyed posted retractions, 1.2% in information and communication services and 0.9% in other services.

The telecommunications segment, the most representative in the survey, fell 2.8% in February and is still 9% below the pre-pandemic level.

Economists have predicted a weak performance for the Brazilian economy this year in the wake of strong monetary tightening being conducted by the central bank to tame double-digit inflation.

The government, on the other hand, argues that growth will be more robust due to the recovery of the labor market and the greater volume of private investments.

