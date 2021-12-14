US Markets

Brazil services activity contracts in Oct for second month in a row

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Brazil's services activity fell in October for the second month in a row, official figures showed on Tuesday, providing further signs of weakness in Latin America's largest economy.

The services sector dropped 1.2%in October from the previous month,seasonally adjusted data by statistics agency IBGE showed.

Four of the five sub-sectors surveyed fell, though IBGE said that was eclipsed by a 6.7% drop in the "other services"category and a 1.6% drop in information and communication services.

Activity in the sector as a whole is still 2.1% above the level of February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, IBGE said.

Services account for about 70% of all activity in Brazil's economy. Despite the sector's recent recovery after being hit hard last year, it is still 9.3% smaller than its peak in November 2014, with double-digit inflation weighing on prospects.

Compared to the same month last year, services sector output in October had an increase of 7.5%, less than the median forecast for a 9.5% increase in a Reuters poll of economists. BRSERV=ECI

Activity in the first 10 months of the year was up 11% from the same period last year, excluding seasonal adjustments, and activity in the 12 months through October grew by 8.2%, IBGE said.

