Brazil services activity below all estimates in August

October 17, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil disappointed markets in August, posting its worst monthly performance in four months and missing all estimates after a major drop in transportation activity, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday.

The service sector, which accounts for about 70% of all activity in Latin America's largest economy, dropped 0.9% in August from the previous month, coming in negative territory for the first time since April.

Four out of the five main groups surveyed slipped in the period, IBGE said in a statement, with transportation (-2.1%) posing the biggest drag. "There were across-the-board negative rates," research manager Rodrigo Lobo said.

The August reading came in far below the 0.4% growth forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The minimum estimate among the 13 analysts surveyed was for a drop of 0.8%.

On a yearly basis, Brazil's servicesector grew 0.9% in August, IBGE said, also well below the median rise of 2.8% forecast in the Reuters poll.

