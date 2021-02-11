Brazil services activity -7.8% in 2020, biggest fall on record -IBGE

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil unexpectedly fell in December, official figures showed on Thursday, the first decline in seven months which meant the sector registered its biggest annual contraction since comparable records began in 2012.

The services sector shrank by a seasonally adjusted 0.2% on the month, government statistics agency IBGE said, compared with the median estimate of 0.4% expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

Services sector output in December was down 3.3% from a year earlier, IBGE said, more than the 2.6% decline forecast in the Reuters poll.

This brought the overall decline in activity last year to 7.8%, a steeper annual fall than the previous record of 5.0% in 2016, IBGE said.

Only two of the five sub-sectors surveyed fell in December. Services provided to families, which include accommodation and restaurants, shrank 3.6%, while transport and related services fell 0.7%, IBGE said.

Social distancing and isolation measures picked up again in December due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, which hit these services hard and weighed more heavily on overall activity, IBGE said.

"Services provided in person, especially those aimed at families (restaurants, hotels, gyms, beauty salons, etc.) and passenger transport services (air, road and subway) found it harder to get back to February 2020 levels," IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.