Brazil Serena says shareholder Tarpon mulls secondary share offer

March 07, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Serena SRNA3.SA said on Thursday it was informed by its shareholder Tarpon that it mulls a secondary share offer of up to 86.4 million shares, or 13.9% of the company.

Tarpon, a Brazilian asset manager, hired banks BTG Pactual, Itau BBA and Citi to run the potential deal, according to a securities filing disclosed by Serena.

Based on Serena's shares closing price on Thursday, an offer of this size could raise as much as 725.5 million reais ($147 million).

Tarpon did not decide if it will go ahead with the offer, said Serena, which added a potential deal would be only secondary, as the energy firm does not intend to issue new shares.

($1 = 4.9350 reais)

