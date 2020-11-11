Brazil September retail sales rise 0.6%, well below expectations

Adds details, background

BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose in September for the fifth month in a row to a record high, official figures showed on Wednesday, although the increase was by far the smallest in those months and only around half of what economists had expected.

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials rose 0.6% in September from August, much less than the 1.3% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

August's month-on-month increase was revised down to 3.1% from 3.4%, IBGE said.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 7.3% in September, compared to expectations for an 8.7% increase in the Reuters poll.

The rise in September lifted the total seasonally adjusted volume of sales to a new high since the series was first compiled in 2000, according to statistics agency IBGE.

Five of the eight sectors covered by IBGE showed increased sales. Sales of books, newspapers, magazines and stationary items rose 8.9%, fuel and oil rose 3.1%, and pharmaceutical, medical and cosmetic items rose 2.1%, IBGE said.

Sales are now flat on the year, breaking a run of six months of declines, and are up 0.9% over the past 12 months, IBGE said.

On a wider basis, including cars and building materials, retail sales rose 1.2% in September from the previous month and 7.4% from September 2019, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

