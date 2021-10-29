US Markets

Brazil September primary surplus much larger than expected

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's public sector registered a primary surplus of 12.933 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in September, higher than all the estimates in a Reuters poll, bringing the 12-month primary deficit to 0.63% of GDP, the central bank said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector registered a primary surplus of 12.933 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in September, higher than all the estimates in a Reuters poll, bringing the 12-month primary deficit to 0.63% of GDP, the central bank said on Friday.

The median forecast among seven economists polled by was a primary surplus of 3 billion reais. BRPSPS=ECI

The country's gross debt stood at 83.0% of gross domestic product in September, above market expectations of 82.6%, while net debt was 58.5%, central bank data showed.

($1 = 5.6492 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular