Brazil September primary surplus much larger than expected

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's public sector registered a primary surplus of 12.933 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in September, higher than all the estimates in a Reuters poll, bringing the 12-month primary deficit to 0.63% of GDP, the central bank said on Friday.

The median forecast among seven economists polled by was a primary surplus of 3 billion reais. BRPSPS=ECI

The country's gross debt stood at 83.0% of gross domestic product in September, above market expectations of 82.6%, while net debt was 58.5%, central bank data showed.

($1 = 5.6492 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)

