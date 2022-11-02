US Markets

Brazil sends list to China of approved facilities to export soymeal

Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

November 02, 2022 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has sent to Beijing a list of facilities approved to export soymeal to China, an agriculture ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Glauco Bertoldo, inspections director for vegetable products at the ministry, said Brazilian soymeal exports could begin once the list of approved facilities is published by Chinese customs authorities.

