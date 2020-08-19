US Markets

Brazil sends investigators to Shenzhen over claim of coronavirus in chicken, newspaper says

Brazil's government is sending agricultural attachés from Beijing to the Chinese city of Shenzhen to probe allegations that Brazilian chicken wings exported there were contaminated with coronavirus, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Wednesday.

The Brazilian agriculture ministry did not immediately comment on the information.

Brazil's third largest chicken and pork processor, Central Cooperativa Aurora Alimentos, was the origin of the allegedly contaminated product, according to Shenzhen authorities.

After the potential contamination was revealed, Hong Kong blocked imports from Aurora's chicken plant in Xaxim, Santa Catarina state, over coronavirus concerns.

Last Friday, the Philippines imposed a temporary ban on poultry meat imports from Brazil over the same reason.

