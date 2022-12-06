Brazil senator proposes to raise spending cap instead of waiver for welfare program

BRASILIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A leading senator on Tuesday proposed increasing Brazil's constitutional spending cap by 175 billion reais ($33 billion) in 2023 and 2024 as the country's incoming government seeks Congress approval to boost social spending.

Senator Alexandre Silveira's proposal would not strip the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program from complying with the spending ceiling rule for four years, as originally intended by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Silveira, the leading sponsor of a constitutional amendment that opens room for increased expenses promised by Lula in his campaign, also proposed that the leftist leader would be required to present a new fiscal framework in a conventional bill by the end of next year.

This type of change currently requires a constitutional amendment instead of a conventional bill, making its approval more difficult by depending on the support of three-fifths of the legislators in the Senate and Lower House.

The original proposal presented to Congress and backed by Lula's transition team made no mention of changing the fiscal framework and provided for exempting the welfare program from a constitutional spending cap for longer - four years starting in 2023.

Based on Lula's team projections, the program was slated to cost 175 billion reais annually.

The original proposal also removed some public investments from the cap, opening space for another 23 billion reais in public spending next year, bringing its total impact to nearly 200 billion reais.

Senator Silveira maintained this item but expanding its scope to 2022, which would help outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro to regularize payments that are compressed by the spending ceiling, threatening the operation of public services.

Lula takes office on Jan. 1, and passing the proposal in Congress is seen as his first and foremost challenge to start the government with a budget execution margin, key to achieving promised policies.

Nelson Barbosa, a member of his transition team, said on Tuesday that the increase in 2023 spending was not incompatible with the country's fiscal and monetary stability after the proposal raised criticism for pressuring public debt.

"It will be necessary to make short-term fiscal easing and present a medium- and long-term fiscal program that will be the object of our suggestions in a report next Monday," he said.

($1 = 5.2466 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

