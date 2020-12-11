Brazil senator postpones debate on emergency spending law to next year

New throughout

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The sponsor of a bill extending emergency aid spending in Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic, Senator Marcio Bittar, said on Friday that he will no longer present his proposal for debate until next year due to its "complexity."

His decision postpones crucial congressional action on the extension of emergency aid payments during a worsening pandemic and in the midst of a deepening fiscal crisis.

In a statement, Bittar said the debate would resume when Congress returns from recess in February, when there would be more favorable political conditions for such a debate.

His legislation would set rules to allow freezing and cuts to mandatory spending.

Bittar has floated a proposal to trigger exemptions to the budget ceiling rule but that met with opposition from the Ministry of Economy.

Brazil faces a 35 billion reais ($7 billion) hole in its 2021 budget due to emergency aid payments being held over to next year and welfare benefits indexed to a higher inflation rate than anticipated.

The emergency payments to low income people or those who have lost their livelihoods in the pandemic boosted President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity but have pushed the government's accounts further into the red.

A 35 billion reais hole in next year's budget would require cuts in other areas for the spending cap rule to be met. The rule limits growth in public spending to the previous year's rate of inflation.

The 2021 Annual Budget Law forecast discretionary spending of about 100 billion reais. Any reduction to that could pose a serious threat to some government departments and public services.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Rosalba O'Brien)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.