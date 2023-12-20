Brazil Senate passes corporate tax discount reform to up revenue

Adds details on the measure's fiscal impact in paragraphs 4-9

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate approved on Wednesday a bill to increase tax revenue by preventing companies from using corporate tax breaks granted by states to reduce taxable income for federal government coffers.

The measure is key to efforts to rework government revenue and spending plans, which includes the goal of eliminating the primary budget deficit next year.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must now sign the bill for it to become law as it was also approved last week by the lower house of Congress.

The text of the approved proposal also includes changes to so-called interest on equity (JCP) payments that currently enable companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate taxes.

The first version had pledged to eliminate JCP, an initiative that alone could have raised government revenues by 10.5 billion reais in 2024.

($1 = 4.9163 reais)

