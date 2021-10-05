US Markets

Brazil Senate invites economy minister, cenbank chief to testify about offshore accounts

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

BRASILIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Senators voted to invite Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto to testify before its economic affairs committee regarding revelations that both have offshore investment vehicles.

The offshore accounts were first reported by a consortium of major news outlets covering the so-called "Pandora Papers" data dump. On Monday, the office of Brazil's prosecutor general (PGR) said it would open its own preliminary investigation into matter.

