Brazil Senate head sees October vote on tax reform 'possible'

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - It is still possible that Brazil's Senate will vote on a tax reform bill in October despite the tight timeframe, upper house President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Monday, adding that Congress will not be an obstacle to the government's economic agenda.

The reform that is set to restructure the country's complex consumption taxes, a key step in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's plan to boost growth, gained lower house approval earlier this year.

