Brazil Senate committee calls Petrobras execs to explain dividend policy

Ricardo Brito Reuters
BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday requested that executives of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA take part in a hearing to explain its dividend policy, at a moment when pressure on the firm grows amid high oil prices.

President Jair Bolsonaro suggested last week that Petrobras could lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from sky-rocketing as crude quotes soar due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday that dividends from Petrobras could be used to fund potential fresh fuel subsidies that are under discussion among the government.

