Brazil Senate committee calls Petrobras execs to explain dividend policy

BRASILIA, March 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee on Tuesday requested that executives of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA take part in a hearing to explain its dividend policy, at a moment when pressure on the firm grows amid high oil prices.

President Jair Bolsonaro suggested last week that Petrobras could lower its profit to prevent fuel prices from sky-rocketing as crude quotes soar due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday that dividends from Petrobras could be used to fund potential fresh fuel subsidies that are under discussion among the government.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

