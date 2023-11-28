Brazil Senate committee approves Picchetti, Teixeira for central bank board

Adds comments from nominees, context

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Senate's Economic Affairs Committee granted approval on Tuesday for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's nominees Paulo Picchetti and Rodrigo Teixeira to join the central bank board.

Now, their nominations await approval in the Senate plenary before they can officially assume their roles.

Picchetti, a professor at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), is slated to succeed Fernanda Guardado as director of international affairs, while Teixeira, a career civil servant at the central bank, will assume the position held by Mauricio Moura as the director of institutional relations.

The terms of Guardado and Moura are set to expire at the end of December.

With the new picks Lula, who took office in January with harsh criticism of the central bank's monetary policy, will see four of his chosen candidates seated on its nine-member board.

During the senators' questioning, Piccheti said that it was not feasible for policymakers to overlook fiscal imbalances in the public sector.

His remarks come at a time when the performance of public accounts this year adds more uncertainties to the government's ambitious goal of eliminating the primary budget deficit by 2024, a mission that the central bank chief has already said would assist in the process of cutting interest rates.

Picchetti emphasized that it was up to the central bank to monitor the evolution of the fiscal scenario in order to implement the appropriate monetary policy.

Policymakers have already cut interest rates by 150 basis points since August to 12.25%, and have flagged further 50-basis-point reductions at each of the next two meetings until January.

Teixeira said that any changes in monetary policy should be carried out "with serenity, transparency, technical foundation, and effective communication with society, without bumps and adventures" that he claimed have characterized "bad episodes" in the Brazilian economy.

He referred to instances when attempts to promote growth led to uncontrolled inflation and public debt escalation.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, editing by Franklin Paul)

