News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil Senate committee approves new fiscal rules

June 21, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate economic affairs committee gave its approval on Wednesday to new fiscal rules proposed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, marking another step forward for the project deemed crucial in curbing uncontrolled growth of the public debt.

The project received 19 votes in favor and 6 against, and it now awaits a full vote on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.