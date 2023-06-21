Brazil Senate committee approves new fiscal rules

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate economic affairs committee gave its approval on Wednesday to new fiscal rules proposed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, marking another step forward for the project deemed crucial in curbing uncontrolled growth of the public debt.

The project received 19 votes in favor and 6 against, and it now awaits a full vote on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Mark Porter)

