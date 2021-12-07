Brazil Senate commitee approves bill on fuel prices, creates tax on oil exports

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate economic committee approved on Tuesday a bill to create a fuel price policy in the country, aiming to stabilize prices, and place a new tax on crude oil exports.

The matter will now go to a full Senate vote.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

