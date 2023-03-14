Brazil Senate approves invite for cenbank chief to speak about interest rates

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - The economic affairs committee of Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved an invitation for central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto to attend a hearing aimed at discussing the country's interest rates.

The move comes after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized Campos Neto multiple times over high interest rates, saying the current level of 13.75% - a six-year high - hinders economic growth.

