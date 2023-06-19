News & Insights

Brazil seizes world's biggest illegal shark fin consignment

June 19, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities said on Monday they have seized 28.7 metric tonnes of illegally obtained shark fins that would be exported to Asia, in what they called the world' largest confiscation of its kind at the origin.

Environment protection agency Ibama estimated the consignment represented the death of some 10,000 sharks of two different species, the blue shark and the shortfin mako shark, which entered Brazil's national list of endangered species last month.

"These apprehensions on an integrated basis represent the largest recorded in the world, especially considering it is a seizure at the source where the sharks are caught," Ibama said in a statement.

A single exporting company in the Southern state of Santa Catarina was responsible for 27.6 metric tonnes of fins, while the remainder was seized at Sao Paulo International Airport, Ibama said, without naming the firms or persons involved.

Shark fishing is illegal in Brazil but Ibama said the boats were using permits to catch other fish species.

It added they caused the death of thousands of seabirds as they fished for sharks, including some belonging to endangered species.

