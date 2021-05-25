Brazil sees smallest coffee crop since 2017 at 48.8 mln bags

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee growers are expected to produce 48.8 million 60-kg bags this year, 22% less than in 2020 and the lowest production since 2017, the government's agricultural statistics agency Conab said on Tuesday.

In its second assessment of the 2021 coffee crop, the agency said production of arabica beans is seen at 33.36 million bags, 31% less than in 2020, while output of robusta coffee, a type widely used to make instant coffee, was projected at 15.4 million bags, 8% more than in the previous season.

Conab's number for the crop is the smallest seen so far in the market, despite being near the top end of a range between 43.8 million and 49.5 million bags projected by the agency in January.

Consultancy Safras & Mercado sees the crop at 56.5 million bags, while the USDA projects it at 56.3 million bags.

Drier-than-normal weather in Brazil all along the development period for the crop, as well as the off-year in arabica's biennial production cycle, are the reasons for the smaller production this year, the agency said.

Traders see the smaller crop already priced in the market, adding that worries now are turning to the 2022 production as soil moisture is still far from ideal in the main producing areas.

