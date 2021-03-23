Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Pedro Fonseca

BRASILIA/ RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the country's snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The new record number of daily deaths underlines the scale of Brazil's outbreak, which is spiraling out of control thanks to a lumpy vaccine rollout and a messy patchwork of public health restrictions that are pushing the country's hospitals to breaking point.

Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure to control the outbreak, after repeatedly playing down the virus, sowing doubts about vaccines and fighting state and local lockdown measures.

On Tuesday, ahead of a televised national address, he swore in cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga in a closed ceremony, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Tapped by Bolsonaro on March 15, Queiroga replaces Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general who has overseen most of the pandemic response.

It remains to be seen what path Queiroga will chart as health minister. Pazuello's two predecessors both left government after clashing with Bolsonaro's views on COVID-19.

Bolsonaro has gained international notoriety for his efforts to fight lockdowns, dismiss mask mandates and advocate unproven remedies such as hydroxychloroquine.

On Tuesday, he received a fresh setback when Brazil's Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal against several states' measures restricting economic activity to slow contagion, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The country's federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which is producing the AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccine that serves as the cornerstone of the government's vaccine rollout, said on Tuesday it would only deliver 18.8 million shots in April, down from an initial forecast of 30 million. It said it was working as hard as possible to speed up manufacturing and deliver reliable production estimates.

Only 2.6% of Brazilian adults have so far received two vaccines doses, according to a Fiocruz survey, while 7.6% of the population, or 12.1 million people, have received one shot.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Tuesday that the virus is surging "dangerously" across Brazil, and urged all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the spread.

